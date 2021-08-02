Zimbabwe: Tobacco Farmers Start Registering for 2021/22 Season

2 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Latest statistics from Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicate that 14 105 farmers have so far registered to grow tobacco next year.

Of these, 7 537 are communal farmers, 4 871 A1 farmers, 817 small scale farmers and 880 A2 farmers.

Mashonaland Central has the highest number with 5 744 registered farmers, followed by Mashonaland West with 5 307, Mashonaland East 1 707, Manicaland 1 303, Midlands 31, Masvingo 13.

The sector is expecting the volumes to surpass the 200 million kilogramme target in the next tobacco marketing season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X