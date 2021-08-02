Zimbabwe: Tobacco Farmers Start Registering for 2021/22 Season

Latest statistics from Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicate that 14 105 farmers have so far registered to grow tobacco next year.

Of these, 7 537 are communal farmers, 4 871 A1 farmers, 817 small scale farmers and 880 A2 farmers.

Mashonaland Central has the highest number with 5 744 registered farmers, followed by Mashonaland West with 5 307, Mashonaland East 1 707, Manicaland 1 303, Midlands 31, Masvingo 13.

The sector is expecting the volumes to surpass the 200 million kilogramme target in the next tobacco marketing season.