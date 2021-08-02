South Africa: Treasury's Commodity-Driven Surplus Raises Fears of Slide Away From Fiscal Rectitude

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

South Africa recorded a R63-billion budget surplus in June, compared to a R22-billion deficit in 2020, as taxes collected from mining companies reaping the benefits of booming commodity prices globally kept Treasury in the black, just as it expanded grant payments following the riots and looting of earlier in the month.

Treasury's monthly budget data showed revenue of R204.3-billion in June, against expenditure of R141.1-billion. The extra cash, mainly from corporate income taxes, has given Treasury space to finance a R38-billion relief plan hastened by the unrest triggered by former President Jacob Zuma's arrest and stricter lockdown due to surging Covid-19 infections.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and his team of top National Treasury officials were quick to add that the relief package, which includes the reinstatement of the monthly R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for the unemployed following significant pressure from civil society, would be temporary, budget neutral, and would not involve any additional borrowing.

The surplus may also provide the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) scope to keep interest rates lower for longer, with the rand so far shielded from the impact of rising political risk and mounting signs that ultra-low interest rates globally, led by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X