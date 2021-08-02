South Africa: Julius Malema Should Put Aside His Desire to Be a Messiah and Follow the Constitution

opinion

Could it be that the EFF leader's mind is embracing some mythical 'messianic' thoughts - that he sees himself as a 'messiah' to rid the country of 'White Monopoly Capitalists', and replace it with Radical Economic Transformation programmes?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"Political babies" the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrate their eighth anniversary since their formation this week - a boisterous and tumultuous existence: irritable to some, and affirming and exciting to others, especially to the youth, the poor and the unemployed.

Teeming with exuberance as it should, Julius Malema's political outfit is characterised by the tendency to punch above its weight, more often with determination to turn the tables against white people and their "black lackeys", whom the party's faithful see as part of the so-called "white monopoly capital" agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the judiciary and the media, among others, have not been spared from the brimstone of condemnation.

The vitriol is harsh in its wake; it discredits anyone it chooses. Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, the chair of the Zondo Commission, continues to be rubbished by Malema, notwithstanding Malema is a parliamentary member representing the national legislature at the Judicial Service Commission.

Ramaphosa, says...