Tunisia: Saied, Algeria's Lamamra Discuss Forthcoming Arab Summit

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met on Sunday evening with Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra, said the Presidency of the Republic. Lamamra is bearing an oral message from President Abdelmajid Tebboun.

This visit is part of consultations between the two countries to ensure the success of the forthcoming Arab Summit, Lamamra told the media following the meeting.

Lamamra also reiterated his country's willingness "to boost cooperation and complementarity between Arab and African groups and lay the basis of a solidarity relationship between Arab and African peoples.

The Algerian official further said he was entrusted with conveying a message from Saied to his algerian counterpart.