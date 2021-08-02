Namibia: Electricity Regulator Announces the Passing of CEO

The Board of Directors of the Electricity Control Board (ECB) and ECB Management on Monday announved the sad and untimely death of Mrs. Foibe Louise Namene, the Chief Executive Officer of the ECB.

She passed away in a Windhoek hospital on 01 August, the ECB said in a statement.

Namene became the Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Control Board in 2014. She was instrumental in the development of several electricity supply industry related policies and regulatory tools such as the Energy Policy, Renewable Energy Policy, Independent Power Producers (IPP) Policy, Modified Single Buyer Market Model, National Electricity Support Tariff Mechanism, National Electrification and Funding Portfolio Mechanism amongst other. She also played a pivotal role in preparing the institution for its imminent transformation into an Energy Regulator.

Her experience and expertise were in electricity regulation, energy trading and marketing, electrification and renewable energy development, and law. Her solid foundation in energy trading and marketing was built over years of service with NamPower where she served in various senior management positions.

She was a Lawyer by profession and an Admitted Attorney of the High Court of Namibia. Her experience and expertise in law were acquired from long hours in the corporate and Government of the Republic of Namibia services, from a junior to a Chief Legal Officer.

She served on several industry related regional and international platforms such as the Regional Energy Regulators Association of Southern Africa (RERA), Africa Forum for Utility Regulators (AFUR) and the World Energy Council (WEC) amongst other.

She is survived by her husband, children and siblings. Memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later stage.