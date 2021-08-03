Nigeria Confirms Covid-19 3rd Wave As Lagos Records Six Daily Deaths From Disease

All data indicate that we are now no doubt in the third wave of resurgence of the SARS-COV-2 infection

The Nigerian government has officially confirmed that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is already in the country.

Both the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure at different events on Monday evening.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also said that since last week, an average of six deaths have been recorded daily from the disease in the country's commercial city and coronavirus epicentre.

In his address at the national briefing by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr Ehanire confirmed that like in many other parts of Africa, Nigeria has "begun to record a sharp increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the month of July, as global anxiety over the Delta variant spreads."

He said; "All data indicate that we are now no doubt in the third wave of resurgence of the SARS-COV-2 infection, which we saw coming long ago."

Corroborating the minister, Mr Sanwo-Olu in a statement personally signed by him, a copy of which PREMIUM TIMES obtained, noted that despite efforts to prevent the third wave from hitting Nigeria, the third wave has already arrived.

"The third wave is already here with us, as much as we would have wished for a more positive outcome. We do not have a choice than to tackle it. We are no longer inexperienced, as a people, in dealing with the Coronavirus. Eighteen months into the pandemic, we have learnt a lot, we have seen progress and setbacks, we have been able to finetune our strategies and response, and we are now in a good place to ensure that this third wave is the final one. I believe that we can close this pandemic chapter very soon. But we must put in the work, the compliance, the regard for rules and restrictions," the governor wrote.

Giving the statistics, Mr Sanwo-Olu said since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Lagos alone has recorded a total of 64,032 infections with 56,336 recovering in-community.

He, however, noted that currently, a total of 2,755 cases are being managed actively in-community while 5,029 cases were admitted into the state's various coronavirus care centres.

On the fatality recorded, he said; "We have, sadly, recorded 390 fatalities in Lagos State, 30 of which have taken place in this current 3rd wave of the pandemic. Essentially, we have recorded on average 6 deaths per day since last week."

Details later