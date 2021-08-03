Nigeria: Dare Hails Amusan 4th-Place Finish At Tokyo Olympics

Following Tobi Amusan's fourth-place finish at the women's 100m hurdles final on Monday, youth and sports development minister Sunday Dare has commended her efforts.

"Tobi Amusan still remains one of Nigeria's greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits," he said.

"The important thing to note is that many of our top athletes made it and are still making it to the finals in many events particularly here at the Olympics; a competition of huge magnitude where winners are separated in milliseconds. This in itself is an achievement and proof that we are in the committee of the best in respect to many sports in the world.

"This is a new and young generation that will be world beaters anyhow. We still hold hope for medals in the remaining events we are taking part in."