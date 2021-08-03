Nigeria: Team Nigeria Celebrate As Oborodudu Opens Medal Gate

Joy finally erupted in the camp of Team Nigeria in Tokyo yesterday when Blessing Oborodudu zoomed into the finals of her Wrestling event beating Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold 7-2.

The victory automatically guarantees Team Nigeria a medal and Sports Minister Sunday Dare was at the head of the dance party.

Overwhelmed with joy and relief, the Minister described Blessing as a blessing indeed.

"You're a Blessing to Nigeria and Nigeria's Athletic family. Team Nigeria is proud of you. Nigerians are proud of you. The display is typical of the never-say-die Nigerian spirit. Keep the spirit until we reach the ultimate which is Gold".

The celebration started from the venue when Blessing jumped and hugged her coach Purity Akuh before been swung around by another technical hand.

The man behind the success story of Wrestling , Daniel Igali, himself an Olympic gold medallist for Canada could only say; "glory be to God as team mates jostled to behold the first Nigerian Wrestler in the Olympic history to get so close to touching distance of winning gold.

Odunayo Adekuruoye, the freestyle wrestler who is ranked number one in the 57 kg in the world also congratulated her team mate for opening the door of success for others. Adekuruoye begins her Olympic quest for a medal tomorrow at the same venue that has been blessed by Oborodudu.