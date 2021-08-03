Nigeria: Nine Things to Know About the Celebrity Cop Who Replaced Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday appointed DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Disu replaced DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended following his indictment by the FBI.

Just like Kyari, Disu is a 'celebrity' cop who is very popular on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

While serving as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos state, Disu became the delight of the public due to what many perceived as his proactiveness in addressing several security issues and the reform of the unit under his watch.

Disu, aside using his Twitter platform to respond to urgent security matters, he also got admirations due to the sense of humour, he most times, exhibits while engaging his numerous followers.

Here are other interesting facts about DCP Tunji Disu:

Disu was born in Lagos Island and had his post-primary education at Mayflower Junior School, Ikenne, Ogun State

He also attended Pobuna Secondary Grammar School, Epe; and Saint Gregory's College, Lagos

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English (Education) at the Lagos State University

Post-graduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies at Lagos State University

A Certificate in Personal Protection in the United Kingdom

Master's in Public Administrations at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State.

He joined the Nigerian Police in 1992 as Cadet ASP and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kaduna.

While he was Commander of RRS in Lagos state, Disu trained officers under his watch on Emotional Intelligence, Anger Control and Management and De-escalation of crisis.

RRS under his watch also operated 'Hot spot Policing' through which the patrol vehicles of RRS are placed at strategic locations considered to be black spot.