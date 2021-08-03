Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Raises Alarm Over Delta Variant in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Others

Brazil, India, Turkey, South Africa Diplomats to quarantine in FG facilitates

The federal government has raised the alarm over the rising cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in the country, especially in seven states.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, PSC, Boss Mustapha, raised the alarm on Monday in Abuja at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19.

He said the affected states are Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Plateau, and FCT.

While noting that the PSC has been working on the rising number of COVID-19 cases and proffer ways to curtain a huge impact on citizens lives and livelihood, Mustapha said: "The world has added about 4 million cases and under 100,000 deaths in the last week. All countries in the West African region are beginning to see the 3rd Wave while Nigeria is recording about 500 cases daily in the last seven days."

The PSC is particularly concerned about the situation in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Plateau, and FCT as the Delta variant has made way into these states and accounts for the rising cases in these states and across the nation. Lagos alone accounts for over 50 percent of the number of cases, Mustapha said.

The SGF also said that the PSC is ready to publish over 500 travelers who violated the travel protocol and those who evaded quarantine this week.

According to him, those who had their passports barred for six months will be lifted in the coming days.

"The Comptroller General Immigration will be directed to lift the suspension and to also activate the new sanctions.

"Travellers who did not go for their Day-7 test will restriction placed on their international passports for 6 months while those who evaded quarantine will similarly have restrictions on their international passports for one year," Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that diplomats that traveled through or visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days and have not taken a valid PCR test, before they travel to Nigeria would be quarantined in government facilities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said this on Monday in Abuja at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC).

According to him, those that would be allowed to quarantine in their official residences are the ambassadors, deputy ambassadors and their spouses.