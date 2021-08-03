Cameroon: Rights Group Calls for Restraint On Both Sides of Cameroon's Separatist Conflict

The independent international organisation Human Rights Watch has urged authorities in Cameroon to protect civilians caught up in a conflict pitting the central African country's army against separatists in the west, denouncing atrocities committed by both sides.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 700,000 have fled their homes to escape the conflict that erupted in 2017 in Cameroon's English-speaking regions.

"Cameroonian security forces killed two civilians, raped a 53-year-old woman, destroyed and looted at least 33 homes, shops, as well as a traditional leader's palace in the Northwest region on June 8 and 9," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The organisation said it had interviewed several victims, their relatives and witnesses, as well as local journalists and civil society activists.

#Cameroon New Abuses by Both Sides #AnglophoneCrisis has had a devastating impact on civilians, but those responsible for abuses have yet to face any consequence. The UNSC should impose targeted sanctions against those responsible for abuses.@hrw https://t.co/mOS4uAfHvU pic.twitter.com/3krCOZGbma - ilaria allegrozzi (@ilariallegro) August 2, 2021

The alleged rape victim said her ordeal began when soldiers asked her and her husband where the separatist fighters were.

"We said we didn't know," she said, according to HRW. "They said my husband had a gun. We said we had no gun. They said they would kill us, and then one of them raped me."

Her husband's body was found three days later, shot in the mouth, HRW said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Urgent need to protect civilian communities

"Cameroon's security forces have an obligation to lawfully counter attacks by armed separatist groups, and protect people's rights during periods of violence," said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior researcher at HRW.

"But yet again, we learn that they have responded to the threat from separatist groups with attacks on civilians and serious human rights violations of their own."

The defence ministry declined to comment on the report.

Catalogue of rights abuses by Anglophone separatists in Cameroon: report

Women bear the brunt of violence in Cameroon's Anglophone crisis

The statement also detailed killings -- including of a 12-year-old boy -- and kidnappings carried out by separatist fighters.

The abuses by both sides in the conflict "highlight the urgent need to protect communities at risk and to hold those responsible for abuses to account," the statement said.

Other humanitarian groups including Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have also raised the alarm recently about the risks faced by civilians.

Members of the English-speaking minority in the western provinces of Cameroon have long complained of being marginalised by the French-speaking majority and 88-year-old President Paul Biya, in power for 38 years.

Their demonstrations escalated into conflict in 2017.