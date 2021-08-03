Kenya: Malkia Strikers Fall to Brazil to Exit Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's Malkia Strikers Monday ended their Tokyo Olympic Games campaign with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8) loss to Brazil.

Sharon Chepchumba led Kenya with eight points while Brazil's Carol scored a game-high 12 points for the South Americans.

Malkia Strikers' performance at the Olympics has been encouraging but they appeared jaded against Brazil where their coach Luizomar Moura hails from.

The result saw Kenya finish bottom of Pool 'A' without a point as Brazil emerged winners with 14 points.

Second-placed Serbia, who have amassed 12 points, will join Brazil in the semi-finals where USA and Italy have qualified from Pool 'B'.