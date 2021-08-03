Rwanda: Cycling - Injured Mugisha Out for Two Weeks

2 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan cyclist Samuel Mugisha has been sidelined for two weeks after he suffered a hand injury on Saturday, July 31, while training with his team LMP - La Roche Ur Yon in France.

Mugisha, 23, has been riding for the French side since early 2020.

The injury ruled him out of last weekend's Marcel Bergereau Prix race and Bordeaux-Saintes race that took place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but he hopes to resume training in mid-August.

"It was bad at first but now I'm feeling better. I had an accident while in training, but it is part of the game. I will be back stronger," he told this publication.

Mugisha, the 2018 Tour du Rwanda champion, signed for LMP - La Roche Ur Yon after a three-year stint with South African Italy-based side Dimension Data for Qhubeka. He had previously featured for boyhood club Ignite Benediction Club.

The Nyabihu-born rider, who rose to fame in 2015, is the last local cyclist to win Tour du Rwanda, a feat he achieved aged 20 years and 250 days.

