Mozambique: More Covid-19 Recoveries Than New Infections On Sunday

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported more recoveries from Covid-19 than new cases of the disease in the previous 24 hours.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, 2,465 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Sunday (1,626 in Maputo city, 474 in Niassa, 301 in Inhambane, 48 in Zambezia and 16 in Cabo Delgado).

This brought the total number of recoveries to 90,845, which is 73.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

1,513 new cases of the disease were diagnosed on Sunday. With the number of recoveries exceeding the number of new cases, the upwards trend of active cases was reversed. The number of active cases declined from 32,210 on Saturday, to 31,230 on Sunday.

The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 18,417 (59 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 5,801; Inhambane, 1.971; Sofala, 1,185; Manica, 985; Gaza, 952; Niassa, 869; Tete, 383; Zambezia, 334; Nampula, 275; and Cabo Delgado, 85.

Since the start of the pandemic, 743,059 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,365 of them in the previous 24 hours. 2,852 of these tests gave negative results, while 1,513 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 to 123,541.

Of the new cases identified on Sunday, 838 were women or girls and 676 were men or boys. 145 were children under the age of 15, and 89 were over 65 years old. In 52 cases, no age information was available.

Once again the majority of the new cases came from the far south - 496 from Maputo city and 361 from Maputo province. Thus 56.6 per cent of the new cases were from Maputo city and province. There were also 338 cases from Inhambane, 135 from Gaza, 62 from Niassa, 55 from Sofala, 25 from Nampula, 19 from Tete, 14 from Zambezia, seven from Manica and one from Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Sunday was 34.7 per cent. This is similar to the rates found over the past few days - 33.2 per cent on Saturday, 32.4 per cent on Friday, 32.7 per cent on Thursday, and 35.3 per cent on Wednesday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Maputo province (44 per cent), Maputo city (41.9 per cent), Inhambane (35.5 per cent) and Gaza (34.4 per cent). The lowest rates were in the northern provinces of Nampula (15.6 per cent), and Cabo Delgado (1.7 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 40 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (27 in Maputo, eight in Manica, two in Sofala and one each in Inhambane, Gaza and Matola), while 70 new cases were admitted (54 in Maputo, six in Gaza, five in Matola, three in Niassa and two in Inhambane),

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 504 on Saturday to 506 on Sunday. Of these patients, 358 (70.5 per cent of the total) were in Maputo, 56 in Matola, 27 in Sofala, 19 in Inhambane, 15 in Gaza, 11 in Niassa, ten in Zambezia, eight in Manica, seven in Tete and three in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

28 deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday. The victims were 15 men and 13 women, all Mozambican nationals, and aged between 18 and 96. Of these deaths, 22 occurred in Maputo, two in Matola, two in Sofala, one in Niassa and one in Manica.

This brought the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,462.