Mauritius: Association of Urban Authorities Discuss Pressing Issues With Vpm Husnoo

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, had a meeting, today, with representatives of the Association of Urban Authorities (AUA), at the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis. The aim was to address various pressing issues currently faced by the urban authorities.

In a statement after the meeting, VPM Husnoo highlighted that the AUA has set up a new committee since the past two weeks and that he was given an overview of the various issues encountered by the urban authorities. He pointed out that a meeting of the same nature will also be held with representatives of district councils soon.

Speaking about some of the issues raised during the meeting, VPM Husnoo underlined that one of them concerns market gardeners who did not work during the past two lockdowns, in 2020 and 2021, and who made requests to be exempted from paying rent for the said periods. Same was approved by relevant authorities, despite some misunderstandings in the beginning, he observed.

Other issues discussed, stated the VPM, concern: necessary finance for embellishment purposes; cleaning of rivers; and problems faced by the authorities and inhabitants during floods, which will be recurrent in the future due to global warming. As such, indicated the VPM, discussions focused on measures that can presently be undertaken to address the issue of flooding.

Moreover, VPM Husnoo underscored that financing of sports and sociocultural activities were also on the agenda. He outlined that the allocated budget for these activities was reduced last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that necessary solutions will have to be devised so that these activities can be carried out as was the case before the pandemic. All these issues will now be raised with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, to seek necessary funding to help the urban authorities, concluded Dr Husnoo.

For his part, the newly appointed President of the AUA and Lord Mayor, Mr Mahfooz Moussa Cader Saïb, stated that the meeting with VPM Husnoo was cordial and that representatives of the AUA were given the opportunity to present their grievances. He pointed out the AUA made representations, among others, for additional equipment and funds for the resurfacing of roads.

He also remarked that one of the priorities is to maintain cleanliness in all towns and that Mauri Facilities Management Co Ltd is already providing additional labour force to the urban authorities to assist them in the cleaning exercise. Discussions also focused on the provision of required appropriate bins by Local Authorities for waste collection, he added.