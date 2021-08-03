Mauritius Telecom Launches First 5g Network

press release

Mauritius welcomes its first 5G network. An initiative of the Mauritius Telecom (MT), the 5G network was launched on, 30 July 2021, by the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MT, Mr Sherry Singh, in Ebène.

The 5G experience zones will initially cover the Ebène Cybercity, Bagatelle Mall, the University of Mauritius regions and La City Trianon since these regions are active in terms of business activity, commercial activity, and host a student community where the demands are ever increasing for bandwidth.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Balgobin underlined that the launch of 5G services marks an important milestone in the development of the vision of the Government to digitalise the economy. According to him, 5G technology will serve as a game changer for the benefit of the population. "We are not the first in adopting it, but in Africa we might stand to benefit the most", he said.

The introduction of the Mauritius Emerging Technologies Council Bill in the National Assembly few weeks back which will set up the Mauritius Emerging Technologies Council to spearhead emerging technologies was highlighted by the Minister. He recalled that a fourth submarine cable, which will be MT's third cable, is on the way and is expected to be operational in the horizon 2022-2023.

Mr Singh pointed out that Mauritius features among the first African countries to launch 5G while emphasising that MT remains committed in its innovative endeavours to meet the growing customer demands.

He further dwelt on the three key advantages of the 5G experience zones, that is, 10x faster speed than 4G, more responsive with less loading and waiting time, better bandwidth, and connect more devices without reduction in speed and quality. Despite the challenging environment, it is important for the country to move forward with this technology of the future, Mr Singh stressed.