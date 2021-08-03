Nigeria: Your Contribution to National Development, Good Governance Unrivaled, Omo-Agege Told

3 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Chairman/CEO of Michharry and Company Nigeria Limited, Chief Dr. Michael Edematie-Ikuku, Tuesday said that the Deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege's contribution to national development and good governance is unrivaled.

Edematie-Ikuku stated this while felicitating with Omo-Agege who turned 58 today.

In a statement he sent to Vanguard, Edematie-Ikuku opined that Omo-Agege's dedicated service to his senatorial constituents, Delta State and Nigeria in general is worthy of emulation.

His words: "On behalf myself, family and management of Michharry & Company Nigeria Limited heartily congratulate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his 58th birthday today, 3rd August 2021, rejoicing with him and his family on this auspicious occasion.

"Your dedicated service to your senatorial constituents, Delta State and Nigeria in general is worthy of emulation.

"Your contribution to national development and governance is unrivaled.

"May God continually give you wisdom and strength to lead in your capacity as the Deputy Senate President for the growth of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

"May God bless you with more years of good health and joy unspeakable.

"Happy birthday sir!"

