Kenya: Obiri's Olympic Gold Medal Dream Dented as She Wins Silver in 5,000m

Nairobi — Hellen Obiri’s hopes of adding an Olympic title to her decorated cabinet was dented on Monday after clinching silver in the women’s 5,000m in a race won by Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan.

Obiri could not match Hassan’s strong finishing kick as she settled for silver in 14:38.36, the same color of medal she clinched five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze.

Agnes Tirop was fourth in a time of 14:39.62 while Lilian Kasait was a distant 12th in 14:55.82.

Obiri could still vie for a gold medal as she is listed for the 10,000m final.

Hassan who is seeking to clinch an unprecedented triple Gold at the Games ran a tactical race, clinching to the back of the pack for most of the opening laps.

She had come into the final after having earlier won the 1500m heat to progress to the semi-final where she tripped and fell against Edinah Jebitok, but still managed to win.

Obiri was running at the front and with four laps to go, showed intent by taking up the leadership. All this time, Hassan was slowly creeping from the back to the front.

Obiri and Ethiopian Taye Ejgayehu pulled the pace a bit with two laps to go but at the bell, Hassan was breathing on Obiri’s neck.

Heading to the final 300m, the Dutch lady threw down the gauntlet, her long legs galloping across a dazed field, with Obiri trying her all to keep up with the pace. At the back straight, it was clear that this was Hassan’s race to win.

She grew even stronger towards the finish line with Obiri also doubling her efforts, but Hassan was long gone and she galloped past the finish line in a time of 14:36.79.

Ethiopian Tsegay managed to hold on for third after outpacing Taye.