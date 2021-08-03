Kenya: Employment Court Bars Kenya Rugby Union From Terminating Odera's Contract

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court sitting in Nairobi has barred the Kenya Rugby Union from terminating the contract of Kenya 15s head coach Paul Odera or starting any process to hire a new tactician, before an Application before it by the tactician is heard.

Odera moved to court after the Union last week announced that the tactician had resigned, something that Odera denied.

The mattare came up to Court on Monday, before Lady Justice Maureen Onyango.

"Pending the hearing of the Application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent, by itself or through its employees, agents, or representatives from further writing, printing, publishing, displaying, disseminating and/or distributing or causing to be written, printed, published, displayed and/or distributing on its website, social media platforms, or any other publication false and defamatory statements to the effect that the Claimant has resigned from his position as Head Coach of the Kenya Men's National 15s team," an injunction from the Courts read.

It adds; "An injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent by itself or through its employees, agents and/or representatives from terminating the Claimant's employment as Head Coach of the Kenya Men's National 15s team without having valid reasons and following due process."

The tactician who was appointed in 2019 had moved to Court after the tussle of his fate as the national team coach and has sued the Union through its officials; Chairman Geoffrey Gangla, Vice Chair Thomas Opiyo, Secretary Ian Mugambi and Treasurer Joshua Aroni.