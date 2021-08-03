Nigeria: National Sugar Council Receives SON's Quality Management Certification

Abuja — The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has been presented the International Standard Organisation (ISO) 900:2015 Certificate of Quality Management System by the The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, at the presentation ceremony, urged the awardee to adhere to the standards so approved.

While congratulating the council, he said the award sets NSDC at par with a privileged class of quality management system certified and upgraded organisations in the country.

Represented at the occasion by SON scribe, Mr. Yado Felix, Salim however, warned that the agency reserved the right to withdraw the certificate in case of non-compliance and if corrections are not adhered to.

He said, "Your organisation has joined the list of government agencies that have unreserved confidence in their quality management system to the extent of inviting a third party to assess how you run your business against the requirements of the quality management system standard."

In his response, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, NSDC, Mr. Zacch Adedeji described the event as, "historic and innovative given our general poor attitude to quality and standards in this part of the world."

He reiterated the council'scommitment to excellence and professionalism in the handling of its activities, hence the resolve to submit its system for certification by the SON.

Adedeji said quality and standards represented two important attributes that feature prominently in the council's affairs as an agency of government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Commodities Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said:"The council, as a matter of deliberate policy, anchored its corporate mandate or policy on these two ingredients, which was why we didn't find the guidelines and operational modules of the SON strange or completely new."

He stressed that the globally tested initiatives adopted will enable the council to pursue its core mandate, which includes revitalisation of the sugar sector and the attainment of self-sufficiency in sugar production.

According to him, "A lot has been achieved in this regard, especially as it relates to the refining of raw sugar, but we are all out now to do more to develop the agricultural aspect of our Backward Integration Programme (BIP)."

The immediate past NSDC ES, Dr. LatifBusari, who had initiated the reforms which culminated in the SON certification, said Adedeji and his team deserved commendation for completing the process and leading the council to the finish line.