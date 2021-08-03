Tunisia: Egypt, Algeria Agree to Support Saied, Stability in Tunisia

2 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Egypt and Algeria agreed to support President Kais Saied and "everything that would maintain stability in the country and help implement the will and choices of its people," the spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency said in a press release Sunday following a meeting between Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al Sissi and Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra,

The meeting offered Al-Sissi and Lamamra the opportunity to examine bilateral and regional issues of common interest and focus on the development of the situation in Tunisia.

"Egypt is closely monitoring developments in Tunisia. It voices full support for the Tunisian people and their legitimate aspirations and has full confidence in the Tunisian Presidency's wisdom and ability to overcome the crisis as soon as possible," Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Hafedh was quoted as saying in an Egyptian Presidency press release.

Saied met last July 27 with Algeria's Lamamra who is visiting Tunisia as a special envoy tasked with conveying a message from Algeria's President Abdelmajid Tebboun.

