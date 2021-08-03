Egypt: Irrigation Minister, Dutch Consultants Confer On Cooperation Program

2 August 2021
Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati met Monday with a group of Dutch consultants to discuss how to implement a proposed cooperation program between Cairo and Amsterdam.

The program should be financed through a grant offered by the Dutch government.

The meeting took up needs of the Irrigation Ministry, especially where applied studies are concerned, said Abdel Aati, adding that this should serve a 2017-2037 national plan for water resources and help achieve the water security strategy.

The cooperation program includes the rehabilitation of waterways, advanced irrigation, controlling the quality of water and integrated management of coastal areas, besides training courses to build skills of specialists and researchers, the minister noted.

Egypt and the Netherlands have been cooperating in water management for over 40 years, since a joint consultancy council was established between the two governments.

