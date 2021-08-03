Egypt: German S-44 Submarine Arrives At Alex Base to Join Egyptian Navy

A German S-44 submarine joined the Egyptian Navy in Alexandria on Monday.

This 209/1400 mod class submarine is the last of four that Egypt received with the aim enhance its defense capabilities and combat efficiency.

The four submarines will also help achieve maritime security, and protect Egyptian coasts, as well as promote economic interests between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The contract for the delivery of the first two 209/1400 mod class submarines to Egypt was signed in 2011.

In 2015, Egypt decided to take the option for two additional units. The first submarine was handed over in December 2016, the second in August 2017 and the third in April 2020.

The S-44 submarine is extremely reliable, can stay submerged for a long time, is fast, and hard to locate thanks to their low signatures.