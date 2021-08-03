Egypt: German S-44 Submarine Arrives At Alex Base to Join Egyptian Navy

2 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A German S-44 submarine joined the Egyptian Navy in Alexandria on Monday.

This 209/1400 mod class submarine is the last of four that Egypt received with the aim enhance its defense capabilities and combat efficiency.

The four submarines will also help achieve maritime security, and protect Egyptian coasts, as well as promote economic interests between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The contract for the delivery of the first two 209/1400 mod class submarines to Egypt was signed in 2011.

In 2015, Egypt decided to take the option for two additional units. The first submarine was handed over in December 2016, the second in August 2017 and the third in April 2020.

The S-44 submarine is extremely reliable, can stay submerged for a long time, is fast, and hard to locate thanks to their low signatures.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X