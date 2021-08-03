Egypt: Sisi Issues Directives to Work Around Clock to Solve Villagers' Problems

2 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered the government to work around the clock to change villagers' lives and solve their problems, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Sunday.

The prime minister was paying an inspection tour of Menofiya governorate to follow up on projects of the Decent Life Initiative.

Being the second within four months, the visit reflects the political leadership's keenness on ensuring the success of Decent Life initiative in all governorates, Menoufia, Governor Ibrahim Abu Laimoun said.

Under the initiative, 594 projects are being implemented in 27 villages in Shohadaa, serving 400,000 citizens, he added.

