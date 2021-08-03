Egypt, Indonesia Discuss Boosting Religious Cooperation

2 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa has stressed that the ministry is always keen to spread moderate Islam through its delegates, missions and publications translated into different foreign languages.

Gomaa on Sunday received head of Indonesia's council of scholars Moftah Al Akhiar and deputy secretary general of the council Ali Hassan Bahr in Cairo.

The meeting aimed to discuss means of enhancing religious cooperation between both sides, combating terrorism and spreading moderate thoughts.

The head of the council lauded the great role played by the Ministry of Awqaf on promoting moderate ideologies.

The minister gave translated copies of Holy Quran as gifts for the head of the council, including copies translated into Indonesian language. (

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X