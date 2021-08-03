Egypt, Indonesia Discuss Boosting Religious Cooperation

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa has stressed that the ministry is always keen to spread moderate Islam through its delegates, missions and publications translated into different foreign languages.

Gomaa on Sunday received head of Indonesia's council of scholars Moftah Al Akhiar and deputy secretary general of the council Ali Hassan Bahr in Cairo.

The meeting aimed to discuss means of enhancing religious cooperation between both sides, combating terrorism and spreading moderate thoughts.

The head of the council lauded the great role played by the Ministry of Awqaf on promoting moderate ideologies.

The minister gave translated copies of Holy Quran as gifts for the head of the council, including copies translated into Indonesian language.