Egypt: Sisi Attaches Special Importance to Improve Cleaning Levels in Cairo

Minister of Local Developemnt Mahmoud Shaarawy asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is attaching great importance to improving the levels of cleaning in Cairo in order to end the problem of garbage accumulation in the capital in light of the state's support to the new garbage collection system.

In statements after his meeting with Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Al, Shaarawy said he is keen on following up all efforts exerted by Cairo governorate to implement the infrastructure project as regards the new solid waste recycling system as well as services offered by the private companies in this regards.

He pressed the need for continuing intensive campaigns to clean up any accumulation of garbage in Cairo districts as well as removing any transgressions on public squares and main streets to keep the civilized image of the capital.

The minister also noted that he has been reviewing with Cairo governor the current works of upgrading public squares and main streets in the capital.

Cairo suffered from growing piles of garbage on the streets for many years, but a progress has been made over the past seven years after the state adopted a comprehensive plan to revamp the capital in the various sectors.