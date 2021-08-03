Egypt: Health Min. Inspects Quarantine in Luxor Int'l Airport

2 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed inspected the quarantine in Luxor International Airport upon arrival here on Monday as part of a field visit to follow up the comprehensive health insurance system.

Zayed gave directives to swiftly vaccinate all the workers in the tourism sector in Luxor and Aswan against coronavirus.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said in a statement that Zayed checked on the stocks of medicine and medical supplies in the quarantine to make sure they are available.

She also reviewed the preventive measures taken by the medical team in the quarantine at the airport according to the directives of the World Health Organization.

