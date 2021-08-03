Liberia: CDC Man Joins Cummings Team

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings Team received a boost over the weekend when a vocal member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) joined his rank ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Mr. Isaac Vah Tukpah, who was one of the loudest critical voices of the CDC against the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf regime joined the Cummings' Team as Chief of Office Staff replacing Atty. Moriah Yeakula left the country over the weekend to pursue her Masters in Law (LLM) in the United States.

Mr. Cummings who made the announcement on his official social media page noted that in addition to his (Vah) role as Chief of Office Staff, he (Vah) will help with the overall Political and Communications Strategy.

"I believe I.Vah will make a good addition to our team and help me /us move to the next level," Said Cummings.

Introducing Vah, Cummings wrote: "Like many of our ANC founding members, he is a former CDCcian and has run in several elections, the most recent one being last December senatorial by-election in Montserrado as an independent."

Cummings, however, disclosed that he will announce additional members of his office staff in the coming weeks as "we continue to build our team for the work ahead."

"Atty. Yeakula will be missed, but fortunately will still be engaged and part of the team albeit remotely until her return." He stated, adding, "Let's wish Moriah much success with her studies and welcome I.Vah to the team.