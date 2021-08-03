Liberia: Sinoe County - Sen. Teahjay Provides Lrd$1.3m to Several Communities

press release

Residents of Sinoe County were seen jubilating upon the arrival of their Senator J. Milton Teahjay during a trip when he provided LRD$1.3 million for several communities in the county as part of his citizens' engagement.

According to a press release issued over the weekend, Senator Teahjay toured the seacoast of Sinoe County, particularly the Dugbe River Statutory District as part of his citizens' engagement and celebration of Liberia's 174th Independence Day in the district.

"Over the past one week, we toured the seacoast of Sinoe County (Dugbe River Statutory District) celebrating Independence Day together with citizens of the district," the release quotes Teahjay as saying.

He said part of his job is reaching out to his people, regardless of how difficult it is to reach and hear their concerns, and having interactions with them on ways to resolve these concerns together.

The release noted that it was an amazing experience walking and sailing from town to town, initiating key projects, some of which includes the Seeton Juaryen - Yuoan Point, passing through lower Tuoh and Twaoh to Yuoan Point, which will provide access to motor road for the first time in those communities.

The highway is set to be named after the president and the senator for their tremendous efforts in bringing relief to residents of the area, and will further be called the George Weah-Milton Teahjay highway.

However, the release detailed that the construction of an eighth bedroom clinic under the name Twoah has begun, while in Nana Kru - a Modern Junior High School Renovation with the provision of eight bundles 32 Gauge Alloy Zinc has already been purchased and delivered.

The release also disclosed the renovation of the King Williams Town modern junior high school with the contribution of LRD$150,000, while in Settra Kru, construction work has begun for a modern junior high school projected at LRD$7.6m.

At the same time, Senator Teahjay has also provided four scholarships for residents of King Williams Town, Yuoan Point, and Settra Kru to obtain college education at any university in Liberia.

"In Fish Town, we also contributed 100.000 LRD for the renovation of the Wroklee - Modern Elementary school. We also donated 25 bags of cement to the Yuoan Point Clinic, and provided ... 70 German-made power saw to Settra Kru Community," the release continued.

It said all of the above projects are already ongoing and they are far different from cash donations made to these various communities during the tour.