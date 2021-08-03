Gambia: Govt Dismisses Report of Jammeh's Planned Home Visit

The Gambia Government has dismissed reports trending on social media quoting Guinea's Atlantic Newspaper that former President Yaya Jammeh has been granted permission to pay homage to his late mother with private security protection.

The Government said in a press release dated 31st July 2021 the report "is totally false."

"Contrary to widespread allegations that President Barrow and his Guinean colleague, President Alpha Condé negotiated this during Mr Barrow's recent visit to Conakry, the entire story is inaccurate. In fact, at no time during President Barrow's recent visit to Conakry was the issue of the former President discussed nor did he grant an exclusive interview to any Guinean journalist.

"The Gambia Government urges citizens, particularly journalists, to avoid rumour-mongering, dangerous disinformation and misinformation strategies that could potentially bring fear and confusion among the population.

"Significantly, the imaginary agreement dubbed "Malabo Protocol" only exists in the minds of rumour-mongers as The Gambia Government has no such agreement in its diplomatic files," the release indicated.