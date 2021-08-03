Gambia: Govt Dismisses Report of Jammeh's Planned Home Visit

2 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Government has dismissed reports trending on social media quoting Guinea's Atlantic Newspaper that former President Yaya Jammeh has been granted permission to pay homage to his late mother with private security protection.

The Government said in a press release dated 31st July 2021 the report "is totally false."

"Contrary to widespread allegations that President Barrow and his Guinean colleague, President Alpha Condé negotiated this during Mr Barrow's recent visit to Conakry, the entire story is inaccurate. In fact, at no time during President Barrow's recent visit to Conakry was the issue of the former President discussed nor did he grant an exclusive interview to any Guinean journalist.

"The Gambia Government urges citizens, particularly journalists, to avoid rumour-mongering, dangerous disinformation and misinformation strategies that could potentially bring fear and confusion among the population.

"Significantly, the imaginary agreement dubbed "Malabo Protocol" only exists in the minds of rumour-mongers as The Gambia Government has no such agreement in its diplomatic files," the release indicated.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X