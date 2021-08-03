Cameroon: Tokyo Olympic Games - Milanesi, Charly Ndjoume Better Cameroon's Record

Even though they were booted out of the competition on Friday, July 30, their performances are glimmer of hope for the future for Cameroon.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games midway gone, Cameroonian athletes are yet to impress. Already eight athletes have been eliminated from the competition and will return to the country in the days ahead. Out of the eight athletes eliminated two have equally broken their personal records. They are Milanesi Norah Elizabeth and Charly Ndjoume in the 50m freestyle swimming event. Both athletes were eliminated in the general classification on July 30, 2021. Their performance is a glimmer of hope for the future for Cameroon.

In the men's 50m freestyle swimming competition, Ndjoume Charly ended the race in 27"22. With that he broke his personal record which stood at 27"78. In the women's 50m freestyle event, Norah Milanesi bettered her personal record of 27"13 swimming a record time of 26"14. Milanesi Norah finished first in the fifth heats. She won gold in the Zone Two African Games in 2019. Cameroon's hope for a medal at the Olympics Vanessa Mballa Atangana was eliminated in the 16th finals of the +78kg judo competition on Friday July 30, 2021. The other judoka, Arrey Sophina was eliminated in the 16th final in the -70kg. All three boxers in the competition had been eliminated including Sarah Hanffou in the Table Tennis competition.

In weightlifting, Jeanne Gaelle Eyenga Mbossi was equally eliminated in the 76kg weightlifting competition yesterday, August 1, 2021. Still in weightlifting Clementine Mekeugni will begin competition today July 2, 2021. Cameroon's hopes now lie on three athletes who are still remaining in three disciplines notably athletics, weightlifting and wrestling. Emmanuel Eseme Alobwede will get on the tracks on Wednesday August 4, 2021 in the men's 200m event.