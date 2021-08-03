Cameroon: UNICEF Activities in Cameroon - Outgoing Resident Representative Presents Achievements

This was during a farewell audience Minister Mbella Mbella granted Jacques Boyer on July 29, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations.

The outgoing Country Representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Jacques Boyer, who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in Cameroon has highlighted progress made by the UN agency for the last four years. This was during a farewell audience granted him by the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on July 29, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations.

In his statement to the press, Jacques Boyer thanked the government of Cameroon for the frank cooperation with UNICEF in the domain of ensuring the welfare of children. "I have come to the end of my mandate after four years and I wanted to first of all thank the Minister of External Relations for the frank and prosperity cooperation I benefitted during the four years. In the area of development, we contributed to improving child and mother health through support of immunization, reduce infant mortality from 120 per 1,000 live births to 18 as well as maternal mortality. I was also able to witness all efforts deployed by the government to decrease the chronic malnutrition rate from 33 per cent to 29 per cent," he stated.

As concerns education, Jacques Boyer said UNICEF provided support not only for improving the access of children to education through the construction of more than 300 classrooms in the Northern East Region of Cameroon, but also in improving the quality of education through capacity building of teachers in the four priority regions of the country which are the Far North, North, Adamawa and East Regions. Access to water and sanitation was also improved in the aforementioned regions through the construction of boreholes in collaboration with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon International Organisations Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the domain of child protection, UNICEF, he noted, provided support for the improvement of birth registration. "Our main achievement was the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC) and the Ministry of Public Health to establish birth registration offices in health centres," Jacques Boyer revealed.

For social protection, Jacques Boyer noted that UNICEF was able to witness the finalisation and validation of the national social protection policy. Together with the Ministry of Social Affairs, he stated that a social registry listing all vulnerable persons has been put in place and enlisting started in the Centre Region and is extending to the East and Adamawa Regions.