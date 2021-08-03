Chad: TMC 100 Days After...

Despite a turbulent security, economic and social environment, the Transitional Military Council is waxing strong at the helm of the country. The challenge remains respecting engagements to reunite the country and foster its development

It was after several hours of rumours, that the news was finally confirmed by Chadian military spokesperson, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna. President Idriss Deby Itno is no more. That was on April 18, 2021. He died at the war front during an exchange of gunfire with rebel forces of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). To pay homage to the departed leader, a two-week national mourning was declared and a curfew was imposed from 18:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. local time.

At the helm of the country two days (20 April 2021) after the sad incident was Mahamat Idriss Deby, son of the country's former leader who immediately announced the suspension of the National Assembly, the government and abrogated the Constitution. Despite the turbulent security situation in the country, economic hardship and prevailing sanitary crisis, the Transitional Military Council has been able to implement its mark by successfully managing the day-to-day affairs of the landlocked country for the past one hundred days.

The first major act of Mahamat Idriss Deby, was creation of a Transitional Military Council (TMC), and the appointment of 14 members. The members, all Military Generals, have the task of running the affaires of the country. Then came the transitional charter in which the TMC stipulates that it would manage the current affairs of the country for eighteen months, after which elections will be held and results published.

The putting in place of the highly criticized transitional charter by the opposition and some international bodies was followed by the appointment of a civilian Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacke, the veteran politician who had held the same position during the era of the Marshal Idriss Deby. His appointment on April 26, 2021 was followed by the naming of a government comprising 40 ministers and deputy ministers. Of remarkable importance is the creation of a national reconciliation ministry headed by Acheick Ibn Oumar, a former rebel chief who became a diplomatic adviser to the President in 2019. He has the task of binding the fragmented social and political segments of the country.

The putting in place of the government was followed by the finishing of the unfinished war in the north of the country against the FACT rebels that threatened to march to N'Djamena. After several days of fighting, the army said it had wiped out "hundreds of rebels" across two days of fighting in the Nokou region, about 200km (125 miles) north of the capital, N'Djamena, though after it had lost a helicopter.

However, in addition to keep peace at home, the TMC has carried out significant diplomatic offensives with either the paying of official visits to some countries by the TMC leader Mahamat Idriss Deby, or the dispatching of special envoys to sister countries. Furthermore, the TMC has fully collaborated with many international institutions like the African Union (AU) that recently appointed a special envoy Basile Ikouebe to help implement the transitional process.