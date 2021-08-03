Cameroon: AFCON Total Energies 2021 - Preparations for Cultural Bonanza in Clean Cities

Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute on July 30, 2021 chaired a meeting to evaluate the readiness of the country to host the African football jamboree.

Cameroon is heightening preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Total Energies 2021 that the country will host starting from January 2022. To ensure that every aspect is meticulously prepared, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute since July 28, 2021 started with partial evaluation of the preparations with focus on tourism and leisure, diplomatic and consular exigencies and draws for the competition. The aim of the partial evaluation is to ensure coherence and pertinence of all actions undertaken by stakeholders.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, the Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute still in the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office, chaired another partial evaluation meeting. Focus was on the role that local councils could play in beautifying and contributing to the cleanliness of host cities, measures taken to ensure cultural animation and transportation.

Talking about the measures taken to ensure the cleanliness of the country's towns and cities, especially those that will host sites of the competition, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Célestine Ketcha Courtes enumerated a series of actions. She said the Ministry has embarked on the operation she calls "Clean Cities". Ahead of the AFCON, the Clean Cities concern five cities, Yaounde, Douala, Limbe, Garoua and Bafoussam that will host sites of the competition and the intention is get them ready by December 2021 considering that the competition begins in January 2022. Minister Ketcha Courtes also disclosed that the Ministry is carrying out activities with mayors to get them really get committed to keep the cities clean by enabling the entire population join the cleanliness bandwagon.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam drawing the Law to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Councils, stated the role that local councils could play in beautifying the host towns getting them ready for the competition.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Mpkatt presented preparations with regard to cultural animation. He talked of the putting in place of AFCON Villages in host cities with other specificities linked to the ceremony for the draws. He said there were proposed activities for reach of the country's ten regions, taking into account the cultural specificities.

The transportation of different delegations and the movement of urban movement of visitors also came on the spotlight. The presentation of the measures taken in the transport sector was done by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.