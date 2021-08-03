Egypt: Digital Technology 'Cornerstone' in Countries' Progress--PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli affirmed digital technology has become a "cornerstone" in societies and countries to help them achieve sustainable renaissance, based on knowledge.

In an address to the opening session of the international conference on Iftaa on Monday, delivered on his behalf by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, the premier said Egypt's Dar Al Iftaa and the secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide have - well - benefited from this phase in the history of the homeland.

The conference is held under rubrics "Fatwa authorities in digital age..challenges of development and mechanisms of cooperation."

Madbouli said he is proud of meeting great scholars in this global conference, which, he added has become a distinguished annual platform that is interested in an important aspect in our life, given the fact that this year's conference has to do with capitalizing on technological development for the sake of upgrading fatwas.

He said "Our homeland, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has entered a new age, in which the state made use of all potentials to build digital Egypt as a strategy that IT is milestone in all aspects of life."

The chance was available to all institutions in the state to accomplish their mission, given good plans of action and clear vision, he added.

The conference's theme reflected this stage, in which digital transformation is key to achieve progress and realize national and international viewpoints on the ground, Madbouli went on to say.

The state is sparing no effort to provide all scientific and technical tools to help the secretariat support the technological structure and digital transformation in all fatwa institutions worldwide, he added.

MENA