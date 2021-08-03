Egypt: Sisi Aware of Danger of Terror Ideologies On World--Mufti

2 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Shawky Allam said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is well aware of true teachings of Islam and that he always warns of the danger posed by ideas of terrorist groups which threaten the world at large and undermine global security and peace.

Addressing the opening session of the international conference on Iftaa on Monday, Allam said Sisi has been reiterating the necessity of renewing religious discourse in more than address and occasion.

The president has been uttering clear-cut warning calls against threats posed by the spread of terrorist ideas to the whole world, which, he said, are more destructive than the hazard of arms and explosives, added Allam.

The mufti said he is supporting the president's position, steps and wise strategy for dealing with the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in order to achieve water security and stability in Nile Basin countries.

He urged ministers, scholars and researchers participating in the conference to work side by side to serve religion and homeland in a move meant to spread the moderate approach of Islam.

The conference is held by Egypt's Dar Al Iftaa and the secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide under rubrics "Fatwa authorities in digital age..challenges of development and mechanisms of cooperation."

