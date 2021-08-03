Algeria: Covid-19 Vaccine Doses - "We Have Sufficient Quantities for August," Says Benbouzid

Algiers — Minister of Health Pr. Abderrahmane Benbouzid reassured Monday, in Algiers, the citizens that Covid-19 vaccine doses are available in "sufficient quantities," calling them to respect the treatment protocol to contain the epidemic.

Supervising the launch of the vaccination campaign at the National Tourism School (ENST) in El Aurassi Hotel, in concert with Minister of Tourism and Craft Industry Yacine Hamadi, the minister said that there are, for August, "more than 8 million doses of Chinese vaccine SINOVAC and one million doses of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca, in order to vaccinate the largest possible number of citizens, notably in the remote and isolated regions and villages."

While pointing out the "difficult and worrying situation" experienced currently by Algeria, because of the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic and the surge in cases and deaths, the minister underlined all the efforts and actions of solidarity which are still deployed by everyone for better care of patients with Covid-19.

In this respect, he emphasized "the colossal work done by the hospitals and the civil society to make oxygen available," hailing the "the surge of solidarity of citizens who took the initiative to acquire or produce this substance."

Health minister announced recently that Algeria was about to receive no less than 6,000 new oxygen concentrators, stressing the need, in these worrying epidemiological circumstances, to work relentlessly and quietly in order to find a way out of the crisis with minimal human losses.

Work is ongoing with Algeria's ambassador in several European countries for the acquisition "as soon as possible" of oxygen concentrators and generators from the producers of this vital substance, said Benbouzid.