Zambia: Remain On Guard Against Covid-19

IT is comforting to learn that Zambia has posted the lowest number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths in this latest wave of the pandemic.

Though still regrettable that lives are being lost, it is quite heart-warming that the country recorded only six new COVID-19 deaths.

This is as compared to the fatalities at peak of the third-wave of the pandemic in June and early July when the country lost many lives to the virus each day.

In fact, the six new deaths related to COVID-19 translates into a 29-per cent reduction in lives claimed by the pandemic as compared to the situation over the past two weeks, and is, hence, quite relieving too.

The drop shows that the measures the health authorities have put in place are working and that the response from the stakeholders and the citizens in general has also been positive as it should be.

According to Health Permanent Secretary - Technical Services, Kennedy Malama, the country has also recorded a 42-per cent drop in the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

That, obviously, has offered some relief to the health practitioners, especially those on the frontline who have been working so hard since the advent of the third wave.

Notably, Zambia's total test positivity has also dropped from 17 per cent to 10 per cent, from the 42, 595 tests conducted last week as compared to 38, 542 posted the previous week, providing further relief to the communities and hospitals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statistics should encourage everyone to ensure further lowering of the severity of the pandemic among the communities.

Indeed, this encouraging status should make all to even enhance adherence to the public health and social measures so that the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.

This is because, as Dr Malama indicates, the spikes in the number of cases remain a possibility as long as transmission is taking place in the communities.

Therefore, this is not the time for everyone at individual, family and community levels to relax or become complacent thinking the battle is won, as the pandemic is far from being defeated.

As always stated by Dr Malama, the country could only have a sigh of relief if the national positivity rate drops to beneath five per cent from the current 10 per cent or so.

The country is further reminded to be wary of the anticipated fourth wave towards the end of the year.

So, for now, there is need for everyone to remain on guard and ensure responsible social behaviour by always taking the stipulated or prescribed measures.

Otherwise, for as long as there are new cases, and new admissions, the virus is still with us and still poses the danger of spreading like bushfire wherever and whenever people choose to ignore the regulations.

Together, however, using the much-talked about multi-sectoral approach, the situation would become better by the day!