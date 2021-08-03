South Africa: MTN Gets Some Respite in the U.S., Paving the Way to Focus On Its African Strategy

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

MTN shares finished 6% higher on Monday at R111.30 on news of settling repatriation dispute in Nigeria and an anti-terrorism court case in the US, adding about R13bn to the company's market value.

MTN Group is off the hook (for now) regarding the allegations that it paid protection money to militant Islamist groups in Afghanistan and actively helped its fighters from being detected by US counter-insurgency forces.

MTN, along with a number of other Western businesses, was accused on 27 December 2019 in a US court by 400 US service members and civilians, and their families, of having violated the Anti-Terrorism Act by paying protection money to the Taliban.

Along with MTN, the businesses are: London-headquartered G4S Holdings International and its subsidiaries; Kansas firm Black & Veatch Special Projects; the Florida company Centerra Group; the Maryland company DAI Global; the Tennessee firm Janus Global Operations; and the Canadian company Louis Berger Group and its subsidiaries and affiliates. MTN Group and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, MTN Dubai and MTN Afghanistan were listed as defendants in the case.

Some of the families were killed and wounded while serving in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017. The Taliban is a terrorist organisation known to have...

