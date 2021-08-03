South Africa: We Need a Wake-Up Call As South Africa Falls Victim to the Dunning-Kruger Effect

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bryan Rostron

There are plenty of populists lurking among the Zuma/RET coalition and their camp followers. One sliver of positive news is that most of them also seem to be signed-up members of cliques that can neither shoot, strategise or think straight.

Bryan Rostron has lived and worked as a journalist in South Africa, Italy, New York and London. He has written for The New York Times, the London Sunday Times, The Guardian and The Spectator and was a correspondent for New Statesman. He is the author of Robert McBride: The Struggle Continues and five previous books, including the novels My Shadow and Black Petals. He lives in Cape Town.

For well over a decade violent protests erupted daily throughout South Africa. Unlike the recent paroxysm of unrest, such extensive evidence of rage and despair never triggered a truly national alarm - probably because those years of upheaval were largely localised, separated from suburbia, council chambers and Parliament. Like the fable of the frog unaware of being slowly boiled to death, those outbursts of township frustration gradually became accepted as the status quo. July's cataclysm was the price of our complacency.

The difference last month was that the mayhem spread beyond trashing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X