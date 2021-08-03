Gambia: Politics, the Republic and Traditional Leaders

2 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
opinion

Court Orders Police to Compensate Applicant D150,000 for Wrongful Arrest, tells Them how to effect lawful arrest

Elections are means to entrust authority based on popular consent. The mind of the voter is not supposed to be influenced in any other way other than providing information to enable him or her to make informed choice.

This calls for every effort to prevent the voter from being intimidated or induced. The republic provides control of power by the people who have the right to determine their manner of government. Recently there is much talk of how people rely on traditional beliefs to seek political office.

How should society see a person who attempts to use super natural means in influencing electoral outcomes? Could that person be seen as a genuine democrat who believes in government by consent? Or a self-perpetuating ruler who relies on inducement or intimidation to get to or stay in office.

Every Gambian should answer this question and try to be a new Gambian who would rely solely on the consent of the people to get to office. That is the type of democrat that the country deserves.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X