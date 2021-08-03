Gambia: IEC Yet to Issue Voter's Cards to Some Applicants Whose Details Were Taken

Chief Election Officer Sambujang Njie has on Saturday 31st July 2021 said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is yet to issue voter's cards to some individuals whose details were taken by the IEC officers during the last day of the voter registration process.

"These individuals are people who went to some of our registration centres to be registered. Our officers took their details, but could not issue them their voter's cards at the spot due to one reason or the other. We have prepared their cards and they are with us. We have their details and will issue them their cards as soon as possible," he said.

Njie made these statements at the presentation of Peace Ambassadors The Gambia 2021 general voter registration report.

CEO Njie however said the Gambia Participates, the Centre for Research and Policy Development, and the Councilor for Box Bar Ward, Banjul North who filed a suit on June 23rd, 2021 against the Mayor of Banjul, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Attorney General claiming that it is unconstitutional for the mayor to issue Attestations in Banjul should have come up with possible recommendations.

"They should have engaged on their observations and come up with possible recommendations or suggestions," he said.

The Gambia Participates and the Centre for Research and Policy Development, and the Councilor for Box Bar Ward in Banjul North filed a suit on June 23rd 2021, against the Mayor of Banjul, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Attorney General. In a landmark ruling, the High Court of The Gambia ruled that the actions of the Mayor of Banjul in issuing attestations to residents in the IEC's general voter registration is in contravention of section 12 (2) (e) of the Elections Act.

The court in its judgment also declared that only the revising court established in accordance with section 24 of the Elections Act can deal with the individual entries in the register of voters. This means that the High Court did not have the jurisdiction to question the lists of voters or remove any name from it.

CEO Njie commended the police for their hard work during the general voter registration period.

"The police officers, who participated in the process, have done a great job. They were present at the various centres during the whole registration process and they reported to work on time," he said.