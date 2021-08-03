South Africa: Foreign Investment Into South Africa Tanked in 2020 After Ramaphosa's New Deal Falters

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Foreign direct investment in South Africa fell by 39% to $3.1-billion in 2020, according to the latest data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - a situation unlikely to improve this year following the damage done by the recent social unrest, revealing another crack in President Cyril Ramaphosa's grand plan to resuscitate the ailing the economy.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is sought after by emerging, middle-income economies like South Africa as it often results in longer-lasting growth and employment, with money channelled into building factories and infrastructure such as roads and railways.

Data from the Reserve Bank in June showed FDI inflows slipped to R6.1-billion in the first quarter of 2021 from R16-billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the whole of last year, FDI inflows were at R51.1-billion, down from R74-billion in 2019.

In the past decade, however, South Africa has struggled to attract foreign investments due to increasing political and policy uncertainty, as well as weak growth. Ramaphosa won election in 2018 on a promise to revive investment through his Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, setting an investment target of $100-billion over five years.

Covid-19 and a host of other long-running structural issues, including...

