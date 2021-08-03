Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Oduduru Breezes Into 200m Semi-Final

Oduduru, the 24-year-old, is the national record holder in this event and is ranked second in the world.

After enduring the pain of being controversially dismissed from the 100m event at the weekend,<a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Divine_Oduduru"> Divine Oduduru</a> on Tuesday got his Tokyo Olympics campaign back on track.

Oduduru breezed into the semi-final of the Men's 200m event after finishing in the second position behind Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer in Heat 1 with a time of 20.36s.

The men's semi-final will take place later on Tuesday by 12.50 p.m.

Though he was disappointed to have been disqualified in the 100m, the 200m is his strong suit. Ranked second in the world coming to Tokyo, the 24-year-old is the national record holder in the 200m with his Personal Best of 19.73 secs.

Among those in Tokyo, Oduduru's Personal Best Time is third-best in the field behind world champion Noah Lyles (19.50) and South African Clarence Munyai (19.69).

His season best of 19.88 is fourth in the field behind the U.S. contingent of Lyles (19.74), two-time Diamond League winner Kenny Bednarek (19.78), and Florida teen sensation Erriyon Knighton (19.84).

All these are indicators that the Nigerian is among the favorites for one of the three medals. Oduduru is featuring in the Olympics for the second time, having also made the semifinals of the 200m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He ran in the same heat with Usain Bolt in both the first round and the semi-finals.