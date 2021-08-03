South Africa: Media Statement - Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities Chairperson Condemns CGE Commissioner's Verbal Attack On Fellow Commissioners

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, has noted with disappointment and regret media reports of Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) commissioner Mr Mbuyiselo Botha's verbal attack on fellow commissioners, including the CGE Chairperson, Ms Tamara Mathebula, and another member, Ms Nomasonto Mazibuko.

According to the media reports, Mr Botha's attack is recorded in a sound clip where he is heard to call Ms Mazibuko an albino and accuse Ms Mathebula of lacking a backbone. "Referring to someone as an albino is an unacceptable derogatory characterisation of South Africans who experience disabilities. It is a shocking gross discrimination that belongs to the dark era of apartheid," said Ms Ncube-Ndaba.

She added: "It is regrettable that a verbal attack of this nature could be launched by someone who is viewed as a gender activist, and above all someone who serves on a commission that promotes gender equality and human rights. The committee condemns Mr Botha's verbal attack on his women fellow commissioners in the strongest terms. The committee will look at the matter at an appropriate time and take an informed decision.

The committee also notes with sadness the death toll in the recent violence that destroyed businesses and infrastructure in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "It is more saddening to note the death of vulnerable women in Phoenix in the KZN. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. May their souls rest in eternal peace," said Ms Ncube-Ndaba.