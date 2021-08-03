South Africa: Media Statement - Public Works Committee Saddened By Passing of Mr Nxumalo

2 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure is deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of one of its members, Mr Mthokozisi Nxumalo.

Mr Nxumalo was a bright young member of the committee, who was always enthusiastic when interacting on the issues affecting public works and infrastructure. He was a rising star who was passionate about the issues affecting South Africa and made an indelible contribution to the work of the committee.

His contribution was felt particularly when the committee conducted oversight visits and public hearings in various provinces across the country. Mr Nxumalo was always active and contributed significantly to the work of the committee. His passing is a huge loss to the committee, Parliament and to South Africa as a whole.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Nolitha Ntobongwana said, "The committee will miss his big heart, his kindness and boundless love for people. He was full of life and had a great future ahead of him. The committee wishes his family, friends and colleagues strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go to them at this time. Farewell Zwide, Mkatshwa, Nxumalo!"

