South Africa: Media Alert - Small Business Development Committees Visit Small Businesses, Co-Operatives and Informal Traders in KwaZulu-Natal

2 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development together with the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour will from tomorrow, 3 August 2021, undertake a two-day fact-finding visit in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

The purpose of the visit is, among other things, to see, confirm and assess damages; learn and understand the felt needs from entrepreneurs and organisations; and find means of interventions tailored for their needs as the way forward.

The two committees are mandated to conduct oversight on the newly established Department of Small Business Development, among others.

The department is mandated to lead an integrated approach to the promotion and development of small businesses and cooperatives through a focus on the economic and legislative drivers that stimulate entrepreneurship to contribute to radical economic transformation.

On Tuesday (tomorrow) the committees will be in King Cetshwayo District Municipality to visit affected small businesses, cooperatives and informal traders at eNseleni, Empangeni and Esikhaleni in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality. Thereafter, they will proceed to the KwaDukuza local municipality.

On Wednesday, they will be in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to visit several areas affected by the destruction and looting, including Camperdown, Pinetown, Durban, Inanda, KwaMashu and Ntuzuma.

