Gambia: Hon. Ceesay Says Barrow Deprives Vendors Right to Businesses

President Adama Barrow on Friday performed his Jummah salat (prayer) at the Serrekunda Mosque, in which the National Assembly member for Nyamina East, Hon. Omar Ceesay, claimed that vendors were deprived of their right to business centers during Barrow's trip to the venue.

"It has been brought to my attention that the president among other government officials would have their worship (Juma prayer) at Serekunda Central Mosque. As a result of the above, businessmen and women within the surrounding of the said mosque are deprived of access to their places which means no trade transactions for those affected."

The Niamina East lawmaker quizzed what Barrow's Jummah prayer has to do with the businesses of helpless people, considering the impact of covid-19 on the daily lives of the poor hawkers.

Sources informed this medium that many vendors alongside the road were asked to move their businesses till Barrow completes his prayer and then return. The source continued that this happened hours before Barrow's travel to the mosque and led to the frustration of many who closed for the day and went to their homes penniless.