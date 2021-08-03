Gambia: Gunjur Athletic Club Presents Certificates to Four Athletics Clubs

Gunjur Athletics Club last Saturday presented certificates to four athletic clubs for their participation in their annual athletics competition held at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Jambanjelly, Independent, Amendus and Sukuta Athletic Clubs were decorated with certificates for their participation in the yearly Gunjur Athletics Club competition.

Jambanjelly Athletics Club received 18 certificates, while Independent Athletics Club received 17 certificates.

Amendus Athletics Club received eight certificates, while Sukuta Athletics Club received four certificates.