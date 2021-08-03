Gambia: Gunjur Athletic Club Presents Certificates to Four Athletics Clubs

2 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Athletics Club last Saturday presented certificates to four athletic clubs for their participation in their annual athletics competition held at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Jambanjelly, Independent, Amendus and Sukuta Athletic Clubs were decorated with certificates for their participation in the yearly Gunjur Athletics Club competition.

Jambanjelly Athletics Club received 18 certificates, while Independent Athletics Club received 17 certificates.

Amendus Athletics Club received eight certificates, while Sukuta Athletics Club received four certificates.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X