Gambia: Govt Debunks Trending News On Jammeh's Return

The Gambia Government wishes to inform citizens and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that contrary to trending Social Media reports quoting Guinea's Atlantic Newspaper that former President Yaya Jammeh has been granted permission to pay homage to his late mother with private security protection, is totally false.

Contrary to widespread allegations that President Barrow and his Guinean colleague, President Alpha Condé negotiated this during Mr Barrow's recent visit to Conakry, the entire story is inaccurate. In fact, at no time during President Barrow's recent visit to Conakry was the issue of the former President discussed nor did he grant an exclusive interview to any Guinean journalist.

The Gambia Government urges citizens particularly journalists, to avoid rumour-mongering, dangerous disinformation and misinformation strategies that could potentially bring fear and confusion among the population.

Significantly, the imaginary agreement dubbed "Malabo Protocol" only exists in the minds of rumour-mongers as The Gambia Government has no such agreement in its diplomatic files.

Signed:

EBRIMA G. SANKAREH

The Gambia Government Spokesperson

